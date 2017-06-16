Register Now

Register your “doctor in training” for an upcoming Little Medical School of North Texas course, and let the fun and learning begin! Our programs are hosted throughout North Texas at schools, community centers and even private residences. Most courses include 6 hours of instructions across one, three or six sessions, and pricing will vary by the course.
Not seeing the class you want? CREATE YOUR OWN! We offer custom programs, parties and more! Contact us to request a class or set up a custom program in your area. Follow us on Facebook to keep updated on new class locations.
How To Register
Registering for a Little Medical School program is easy:
- Browse the list below for upcoming programs being held at your child’s school or hosted at a public venue in your area.
- Select the Location Name corresponding to your preferred program. You will be taken to your Location’s listing on Active.com. **Some locations handle their own registration.
- Complete the profile/account information and pay registration on the following page.
- You’re all set and we’ll see your student in class!
- Please note that prices may differ from location to location based on partnership agreements, school contracts, length of engagement and programming, as well as number of students.
**Please Note for all classes NOT open to the public: Your child must be currently attending the school that a class is being held at.
2019 Winter/Spring Classes
|Location Name
|City
|Start/End Dates
|Public
|Course/Class
|Days of the week
|Times
|Anderson Elementary
|Allen
|10/15/18 - 01/28/19
|No
|Little Medical School 1: Tools, Heart, Lungs and More!
|Mondays
|3:00pm - 4:00pm
|Chandler Elementary
|Dallas
|02/06/19 - 05/08/19
|No
|Little Medical School - Grades K to 6th
|Wednesdays
|3:00pm - 4:00pm
|Chandler Elementary
|Dallas
|02/06/19 - 05/08/19
|No
|Little Veterinarian School - Grades K - 6th
|Wednesdays
|3:00pm - 4:00pm
|Green Elementary School
|Allen
|02/06/19 - 05/08/19
|No
|Little Medical School 1 & Little Veterinarian School 1
|Wednesdays
|3:00pm - 4:00pm
|Haun Elementary School
|03/19/19 - 04/23/19
|No
|Little Medical School 1 - Haun Elementary K-2
|Tuesdays
|2:50pm - 3:50pm
|Haun Elementary School
|03/19/19 - 04/23/19
|No
|Little Medical School 1 - Haun Elementary 3rd - 5th
|Tuesdays
|2:50pm - 3:50pm
|Huffman Elementary PISD
|Dallas
|01/23/19 - 02/27/19
|No
|Little Veterinarian School 1 - Canine Care - Grades K-5th
|Wednesdays
|3:00pm - 4:00pm
|Huffman Elementary PISD
|Dallas
|03/20/19 - 04/24/19
|No
|Little Veterinarian School 2 - Grades K-5th
|Wednesdays
|3:00pm - 4:00pm
|Preston Elementary
|Allen
|02/07/19 - 05/09/19
|No
|Little Medical School & Little Veterinarian School
|Thursdays
|3:00pm - 4:00pm
|Prestwick STEM Academy
|The Colony
|02/19/19 - 04/02/19 (No class on 3/12)
|No
|Little Medical School 1: Tools, Heart, Lungs and More! Grades K-5
|Tuesdays
|3:30pm - 4:30pm
|Prestwick STEM Academy
|The Colony
|02/19/19 - 04/02/19 (No class on 3/12)
|No
|Prestwick STEM Academy Little Veterinarian School 1 Grades K-5
|Tuesdays
|3:45pm - 4:45pm
|Prestwick STEM Academy
|The Colony
|02/19/19 - 04/02/19 (No class on 3/12)
|No
|Prestwick STEM Academy-Little Medical School for Teens
|Tuesdays
|3:45pm - 4:45pm
|Shelton School
|Dallas
|01/24/19 - 03/07/19
|No
|Little Veterinarian School 1 - Grades 1 - 5
|Tuesdays
|3:30pm - 4:30pm
|Shelton School
|Dallas
|03/21/19 - 04/25/19
|No
|Little Veterinarian School 2 - Grades 1 - 5
|Tuesdays, Thursdays
|3:30pm - 4:30pm
|Temple Emanu-El
|Temple Emanu-El
|01/10/19 - 05/09/19
|No
|Pre-K Little Medical School/Little Pediatrician School/Little Veterinarian School Ages 4-5 Grades Pre-K to K
|Thursdays
|3:00pm - 4:00pm
|Trivium Academy
|Dallas
|01/16/19 - 02/20/19
|No
|Little Medical School: Tools, Heart, Lungs and More! Grades K - 2nd
|Wednesdays
|3:30pm - 4:30pm
|Trivium Academy
|Dallas
|01/16/19 - 2/20/19
|No
|Little Medical School: Tools, Heart, Lungs and More! Grades 3 - 6
|Wednesdays
|3:30pm - 4:30pm
|Trivium Academy
|Dallas
|03/21/19 - 04/25/19
|No
|Little Medical School 2 Grades K-2
|Thursdays
|3:30pm - 4:30pm
|Trivium Academy
|Dallas
|03/21/19 - 04/25/19
|No
|Little Medical School 2 Grades 3-6
|Thursdays
|3:30pm - 4:30pm
Summer Camp 2019: All Camps Open to the Public!
|Location Name
|City
|Start/End Dates
|Public
|Course/Class
|Days of the Week
|Times
|Alcuin School - 6144 Churchwill Way, Dallas TX 75230 Brochure
|Dallas
|June 3 - June 7
|OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
|Little Medical School/Little Veterinarian School - 4-6 years
|M-F
|1pm - 4pm
|Alcuin School - 6144 Churchwill Way, Dallas TX 75230 Brochure
|Dallas
|June 17 - June 21
|OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
|Alcuin Wilderness Camp - 7-12 years
|M-F
|9am - 12pm
|Dallas International School 6039 Churchill Way
|Dallas TX 75230
|06/17/19 - 06/21/19
|OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
|Little Veterinarian Camp - Ages 7-10
|M-F
|Dallas International School 6039 Churchill Way
|Dallas TX 75230
|06/17/19 - 06/21/19
|OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
|Little Medical School Camp - Ages 7-10
|M-F
|Dallas International School 6039 Churchill Way
|Dallas TX 75230
|07/08/19 - 07/12/19
|OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
|Little Wilderness Camp
|M-F
|9:00am - 12:00pm
|Dallas International School 6039 Churchill Way
|Dallas TX 75230
|07/08/19 - 07/12/19
|OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
|Pediatrician Camp
|M-F
|12:30pm - 3:30pm
|Episcopal School of Dallas - 4344 Colgate Avenue
|Dallas, TX 75225
|07/15/19 - 07/19/19
|OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
|Little Medical School Summer Camp - Ages 4-6
|M-F
|9:00am - 11:30am
|Episcopal School of Dallas - 4344 Colgate Avenue
|Dallas, TX 75225
|07/15/19 - 07/19/19
|OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
|Little Veterinarian - Ages 6-10
|M-F
|12:30pm - 3:30pm
|Good Shepherd Episcopal School
11110 Midway Road
|Dallas, TX 75229
|June 10 - June 14
|OPEN
|Little Medical School (Grades 1-4)
Register Here
|M-F
|1pm - 4pm
|Good Shepherd Episcopal School
11110 Midway Road
|Dallas, TX 75229
|June 10 - June 14
|OPEN
|Little Veterinarian School (Grades pre-k - k)
Register Here
|M-F
|9am - 12pm
|Good Shepherd Episcopal School
11110 Midway Road
|Dallas, TX 75229
|July 8 - July 12
|OPEN
|Little Medical School (Grades pre-k - k)
Register Here
|M-F
|9am - 12pm
|Good Shepherd Episcopal School
11110 Midway Road
|Dallas, TX 75229
|July 8 - July 12
|OPEN
|Little Veterinarian School (Grades 1-4)
Register Here
|M-F
|1pm - 4pm
|Greenhill School-4141 Spring Valley Road
|Addison, TX 75001
|OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
|Various Camps: Little Medical School, Little Veterinarian School, Wilderness Camp, Little Pediatrician School, Little Dental & Little Nutrition School
Registration Here
|Hockaday - 11600 Welch Rd.
|Dallas, TX 75229
|June 10 - June 14
|OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
|Little Veterinarian School (Grades 1-4)
Registration Here
|M-F
|9am - 12pm
|Hockaday - 11600 Welch Rd.
|Dallas, TX 75229
|June 10 - June 14
|OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
|Little Medical School (Grades 1-4)
Registration Here
|M-F
|12:30pm - 3:30pm
|Hockaday - 11600 Welch Rd.
|Dallas, TX 75229
|June 17 - June 21
|OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
|Wilderness Medicine (Grades 1-4)
Registration Here
|M-F
|9am - 12pm
|Hockaday - 11600 Welch Rd.
|Dallas, TX 75229
|June 17 - June 21
|OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
|Little Pediatrician (Grades 1-4)
Registration Here
|M-F
|12:30pm - 3:30pm
|Hockaday - 11600 Welch Rd.
|Dallas, TX 75229
|June 24 - June 28
|OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
|Little Medical School (Grades 1-4)
Registration Here
|M-F
|9am - 12pm
|Hockaday - 11600 Welch Rd.
|Dallas, TX 75229
|June 24 - June 28
|OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
|Little Veterinarian School (Grades 1-4)
Registration Here
|M-F
|12:30pm - 3:30pm
|Hockaday - 11600 Welch Rd.
|Dallas, TX 75229
|July 8 - July 12
|OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
|Little Pediatrician (Grades 1-4)
Registration Here
|M-F
|9am - 12pm
|Hockaday - 11600 Welch Rd.
|Dallas, TX 75229
|July 8 - July 12
|OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
|Wilderness Medicine (Grades 1-4)
Registration Here
|M-F
|12:30pm - 3:30pm
|Tom Muhlenbeck Recreation Center
|Plano
|06/3/19 - 06/07/19
|OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
|Little Medical School (Art Room)
|M-F
|1:00pm - 4:00pm
|Tom Muhlenbeck Recreation Center
|Plano
|06/3/19 - 06/07/19
|OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
|Little Veterinarian School (Room A)
|M-F
|1:00pm - 4:00pm
|Tom Muhlenbeck Recreation Center
|Plano
|08/05/19 - 08/09/19
|OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
|Wilderness Camp
|M-F
|1:00pm - 4:00pm
Fall 2019/Spring 2020
|Location Name
|City
|Start/End Dates
|Public
|Course/Class
|Days of the week
|Times
|Coming soon!
|Coming soon!