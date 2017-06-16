Register Now

Little Medical School

Register your “doctor in training” for an upcoming Little Medical School of North Texas course, and let the fun and learning begin! Our programs are hosted throughout North Texas at schools, community centers and even private residences. Most courses include 6 hours of instructions across one, three or six sessions, and pricing will vary by the course.

Not seeing the class you want? CREATE YOUR OWN! We offer custom programs, parties and more! Contact us to request a class or set up a custom program in your area.  Follow us on Facebook to keep updated on new class locations.

How To Register

Registering for a Little Medical School program is easy:

  1. Browse the list below for upcoming programs being held at your child’s school or hosted at a public venue in your area.
  2. Select the Location Name corresponding to your preferred program. You will be taken to your Location’s listing on Active.com. **Some locations handle their own registration.
  3. Complete the profile/account information and pay registration on the following page.
  4. You’re all set and we’ll see your student in class!
  5. Please note that prices may differ from location to location based on partnership agreements, school contracts, length of engagement and programming, as well as number of students.

**Please Note for all classes NOT open to the public: Your child must be currently attending the school that a class is being held at. 

2019 Winter/Spring Classes

Location NameCityStart/End DatesPublicCourse/ClassDays of the weekTimes
Anderson Elementary Allen10/15/18 - 01/28/19NoLittle Medical School 1: Tools, Heart, Lungs and More!Mondays3:00pm - 4:00pm
Chandler Elementary Dallas02/06/19 - 05/08/19 NoLittle Medical School - Grades K to 6thWednesdays3:00pm - 4:00pm
Chandler Elementary Dallas02/06/19 - 05/08/19 NoLittle Veterinarian School - Grades K - 6thWednesdays3:00pm - 4:00pm
Green Elementary SchoolAllen02/06/19 - 05/08/19NoLittle Medical School 1 & Little Veterinarian School 1Wednesdays3:00pm - 4:00pm
Haun Elementary School03/19/19 - 04/23/19NoLittle Medical School 1 - Haun Elementary K-2Tuesdays2:50pm - 3:50pm
Haun Elementary School03/19/19 - 04/23/19NoLittle Medical School 1 - Haun Elementary 3rd - 5thTuesdays2:50pm - 3:50pm
Huffman Elementary PISDDallas01/23/19 - 02/27/19NoLittle Veterinarian School 1 - Canine Care - Grades K-5thWednesdays3:00pm - 4:00pm
Huffman Elementary PISDDallas03/20/19 - 04/24/19NoLittle Veterinarian School 2 - Grades K-5thWednesdays3:00pm - 4:00pm
Preston ElementaryAllen02/07/19 - 05/09/19NoLittle Medical School & Little Veterinarian SchoolThursdays3:00pm - 4:00pm
Prestwick STEM AcademyThe Colony02/19/19 - 04/02/19 (No class on 3/12)NoLittle Medical School 1: Tools, Heart, Lungs and More! Grades K-5Tuesdays 3:30pm - 4:30pm
Prestwick STEM AcademyThe Colony02/19/19 - 04/02/19 (No class on 3/12)NoPrestwick STEM Academy Little Veterinarian School 1 Grades K-5Tuesdays3:45pm - 4:45pm
Prestwick STEM AcademyThe Colony02/19/19 - 04/02/19 (No class on 3/12)NoPrestwick STEM Academy-Little Medical School for TeensTuesdays 3:45pm - 4:45pm
Shelton SchoolDallas01/24/19 - 03/07/19NoLittle Veterinarian School 1 - Grades 1 - 5Tuesdays3:30pm - 4:30pm
Shelton SchoolDallas03/21/19 - 04/25/19NoLittle Veterinarian School 2 - Grades 1 - 5Tuesdays, Thursdays3:30pm - 4:30pm
Temple Emanu-ElTemple Emanu-El01/10/19 - 05/09/19NoPre-K Little Medical School/Little Pediatrician School/Little Veterinarian School Ages 4-5 Grades Pre-K to KThursdays3:00pm - 4:00pm
Trivium AcademyDallas 01/16/19 - 02/20/19NoLittle Medical School: Tools, Heart, Lungs and More! Grades K - 2ndWednesdays3:30pm - 4:30pm
Trivium AcademyDallas01/16/19 - 2/20/19NoLittle Medical School: Tools, Heart, Lungs and More! Grades 3 - 6Wednesdays3:30pm - 4:30pm
Trivium AcademyDallas03/21/19 - 04/25/19NoLittle Medical School 2 Grades K-2Thursdays3:30pm - 4:30pm
Trivium AcademyDallas03/21/19 - 04/25/19NoLittle Medical School 2 Grades 3-6Thursdays3:30pm - 4:30pm

Summer Camp 2019: All Camps Open to the Public!

Location NameCityStart/End DatesPublicCourse/ClassDays of the WeekTimes
Alcuin School - 6144 Churchwill Way, Dallas TX 75230 BrochureDallasJune 3 - June 7OPEN TO THE PUBLICLittle Medical School/Little Veterinarian School - 4-6 yearsM-F1pm - 4pm
Alcuin School - 6144 Churchwill Way, Dallas TX 75230 Brochure DallasJune 17 - June 21OPEN TO THE PUBLICAlcuin Wilderness Camp - 7-12 yearsM-F9am - 12pm
Dallas International School 6039 Churchill WayDallas TX 7523006/17/19 - 06/21/19OPEN TO THE PUBLICLittle Veterinarian Camp - Ages 7-10 M-F
Dallas International School 6039 Churchill WayDallas TX 7523006/17/19 - 06/21/19OPEN TO THE PUBLICLittle Medical School Camp - Ages 7-10 M-F
Dallas International School 6039 Churchill WayDallas TX 7523007/08/19 - 07/12/19OPEN TO THE PUBLICLittle Wilderness Camp M-F9:00am - 12:00pm
Dallas International School 6039 Churchill WayDallas TX 7523007/08/19 - 07/12/19OPEN TO THE PUBLICPediatrician Camp M-F12:30pm - 3:30pm
Episcopal School of Dallas - 4344 Colgate AvenueDallas, TX 7522507/15/19 - 07/19/19OPEN TO THE PUBLICLittle Medical School Summer Camp - Ages 4-6M-F9:00am - 11:30am
Episcopal School of Dallas - 4344 Colgate AvenueDallas, TX 7522507/15/19 - 07/19/19OPEN TO THE PUBLICLittle Veterinarian - Ages 6-10M-F12:30pm - 3:30pm
Good Shepherd Episcopal School
11110 Midway Road
Dallas, TX 75229June 10 - June 14OPEN Little Medical School (Grades 1-4)

Register Here		M-F1pm - 4pm
Good Shepherd Episcopal School
11110 Midway Road		Dallas, TX 75229June 10 - June 14OPEN Little Veterinarian School (Grades pre-k - k)

Register Here		M-F9am - 12pm
Good Shepherd Episcopal School
11110 Midway Road		Dallas, TX 75229July 8 - July 12OPEN Little Medical School (Grades pre-k - k)

Register Here 		M-F9am - 12pm
Good Shepherd Episcopal School
11110 Midway Road		Dallas, TX 75229July 8 - July 12OPEN Little Veterinarian School (Grades 1-4)

Register Here		M-F1pm - 4pm
Greenhill School-4141 Spring Valley Road Addison, TX 75001OPEN TO THE PUBLICVarious Camps: Little Medical School, Little Veterinarian School, Wilderness Camp, Little Pediatrician School, Little Dental & Little Nutrition School

Registration Here
Hockaday - 11600 Welch Rd.Dallas, TX 75229June 10 - June 14OPEN TO THE PUBLICLittle Veterinarian School (Grades 1-4)

Registration Here		M-F9am - 12pm
Hockaday - 11600 Welch Rd.Dallas, TX 75229June 10 - June 14OPEN TO THE PUBLICLittle Medical School (Grades 1-4)

Registration Here		M-F12:30pm - 3:30pm
Hockaday - 11600 Welch Rd.Dallas, TX 75229June 17 - June 21OPEN TO THE PUBLICWilderness Medicine (Grades 1-4)

Registration Here		M-F9am - 12pm
Hockaday - 11600 Welch Rd.Dallas, TX 75229June 17 - June 21OPEN TO THE PUBLICLittle Pediatrician (Grades 1-4)

Registration Here		M-F12:30pm - 3:30pm
Hockaday - 11600 Welch Rd.Dallas, TX 75229June 24 - June 28OPEN TO THE PUBLICLittle Medical School (Grades 1-4)

Registration Here		M-F9am - 12pm
Hockaday - 11600 Welch Rd.Dallas, TX 75229June 24 - June 28OPEN TO THE PUBLICLittle Veterinarian School (Grades 1-4)

Registration Here		M-F12:30pm - 3:30pm
Hockaday - 11600 Welch Rd.Dallas, TX 75229July 8 - July 12OPEN TO THE PUBLICLittle Pediatrician (Grades 1-4)

Registration Here		M-F9am - 12pm
Hockaday - 11600 Welch Rd.Dallas, TX 75229July 8 - July 12OPEN TO THE PUBLICWilderness Medicine (Grades 1-4)

Registration Here		M-F12:30pm - 3:30pm
Tom Muhlenbeck Recreation CenterPlano06/3/19 - 06/07/19OPEN TO THE PUBLICLittle Medical School (Art Room)M-F1:00pm - 4:00pm
Tom Muhlenbeck Recreation CenterPlano06/3/19 - 06/07/19OPEN TO THE PUBLICLittle Veterinarian School (Room A)M-F1:00pm - 4:00pm
Tom Muhlenbeck Recreation CenterPlano08/05/19 - 08/09/19OPEN TO THE PUBLICWilderness CampM-F1:00pm - 4:00pm

Fall 2019/Spring 2020

Location NameCityStart/End DatesPublicCourse/ClassDays of the weekTimes
Coming soon!Coming soon!
